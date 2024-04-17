i.c. stars* in Kansas City helps underserved individuals have access to tech industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A local organization is making waves by equipping underserved adults with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the tech industry.

The i.c. stars* 16-week program is helping participants gain valuable technical skills but also find a path to sustainable careers in technology. For many like Gregory who was injured in his previous job, this new opportunity has been life-changing.

“The timing couldn't have been better. It was just like a God-send," said Harris.

The organization was started 25 years ago in Chicago, expanded to the city of Milwaukee and thanks to former Chiefs player Will Shields, who saw a need, the program is now serving the Kansas City area.

"I mean, everybody that's here is coming from a different place," said Harris. And to be able to take different personalities, different walks of life, all these different backgrounds, combine them here and get everybody on one page and focus."

For the past year, the organization has gone through two cycles of classes. Shamika Hogan, executive director of the organization said their mission is to introduce the field of tech to communities who often are overlooked.

“I think that giving folks from underserved or under-resourced communities opportunities to have a seat at this table that is technology and to be able to allow for them to change their lives," said Hogan.

To help each individual focus on the program, the organization provides not only technology, but also a weekly stipend, childcare and transportation.

"We're providing the real runway for them to be successful," said Hogan.

Thanks to a generous donation of $5 millions dollars by Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the organization can continue its mission.

“I think getting this dollars from Mackenzie is really a stamp of approval from someone that's really philanthropic and that believes in making an impact in the community," said Hogan.

The impact of the program extends far beyond the classroom, with graduates going on to secure positions in tech companies and startups across Kansas City. In addition to providing a pathway to higher income.

"They're building up people as people, like mending. Maybe we come in broken and mending certain people and giving people confidence, leadership skills, communication skills," said Harris.

i.c. stars* is currently recruiting for the next cycle, you can check out their website for more information.

