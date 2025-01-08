"I couldn’t get down the block": KCMO neighbors hope snowplow crews will clear their streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kids long for snow days.

Instead of sitting in classrooms, for nearly 48 hours, many of them have been spending time sledding, making snowmen and literally enjoying their first taste of snow.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson spent a couple of hours Tuesday in the Waldo and Brookside neighborhoods in KCMO and other neighborhoods just across the state line.

People tried to make sure they could get to work and spent hours shoveling their driveways and digging their cars out of giant snow piles.

"The last two days I have been trying to shovel the area so I can get my car where I can drive to work because I work at a hospital," said Kevin Baker.

Baker lives in Brookside and takes patients to their procedures at a hospital.

KSHB 41

Baker understands the main roads always come first, but said he's only seen a truck come through to spread salt, but no snowplows yet.

​"I couldn't get down the block," Baker said. "I was sliding and finally was like, 'I can't get out the neighborhood because streets haven't been plowed and it was slippery."'

Anthony Chepren also lives in the area.

Chepren went back to work Tuesday, but that's because he's been busy shoveling since Sunday.

"I see Kansas doing better," he said. "Even driving down State Line this morning, you could see the Kansas side was a little more clear than the Missouri side."

KSHB 41

Chepren said he's only seen a snow plow in his neighborhood once.

He made sure after the KSHB 41 interview to go next door and help his neighbor clear their driveway.

Neighbors helping neighbors and kids loving the snow while it lasts is a theme following this storm.

City officials say their crews are working day and night to clear as many streets as they can.

"We're not gonna get much melting, so it's gonna take a lot of manpower and people coming together to help each other out, and hopefully giving plows space and time where they can clear stuff," Chepren said.

If you live in KCMO and have concerns about your neighborhood not being plowed, you can report it through the city's app. It allows you to track the report while you wait for assistance.