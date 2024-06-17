‘I don't want to be next to an RV park’ — Blue Springs City Council to hear plans for proposed luxury RV park

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — At Monday night’s city council meeting, the Blue Springs City Council will hear plans for a luxury RV park. The city council will make a motion on the rezoning of the plat, the general development plan and the conditional use permit.

Developer Chad Risinger wants to build a 110-site RV park on 18 acres at 29607 E. R.D. Mize Road. It would be called Scenic Valley RV Resort. Risinger plans to have the sites and roads paved, along with amenities such as a splash pad, dog park and game room.

“I think the place is going to be beautiful. There's a lot of character to the property. There's a rock below on the west side of the property that also has the remnants of an old homestead from the 1800s there's a spring house with rock with rock pillars and it's just there's a lot to explore,” said Risinger.

The development proposal didn’t come without some pushback from concerned neighbors. Risinger held a meeting on June 6 to meet with neighbors and discuss his plans. Shawn Wiegers was unable to attend but said what Risinger has told him does not have him ready to jump on board.

“I am the closest house, I am the closest property. If the guy wants to build it that close… buy my house at fair market value. I'll go somewhere else,” said Wiegers. “I don't want to be next to an RV park. It's not why I built here. It's not why I bought here. I bought here because of the peacefulness the quietness being next to a golf course.”

Overall, Wiegers is concerned about the quality of the RV park, potential traffic increase, and noise levels. He claims Risinger is not being transparent and wants everyone involved to go back to the drawing board.

“Is he truly going to have asphalt for the driveways? Is he going to have concrete for the patios? Is he really going to have all the septic put in that is going to be put in properly? There's a lot of money involved in doing that. Is that really going to be done? Is there going to be shortcuts? Is there going to be concessions that the city signs off on that’s not good,” said Wiegers.

Risinger provided his plans and procedures to KSHB 41 News and they are available in Monday’s city council agenda. His biggest push is that he said he plans to keep 30 feet of a tree line buffer around the property. By labeling it a tree preservation, he said that prevents him from being able to touch it in the future.

“So what that does is it gives a good buffer between our neighbors and creates and keeps a park-like setting from the inside. There's not much you can see from the inside out. And we wanted to keep it that way. So we did that from the beginning,” said Risinger.

Risinger said extended stays would be on a case-by-case basis. If someone wanted to stay for longer than 14 days, Risinger would require them to have a contract for 28 days. Those contracts would be approved on a case-by-case basis and his plans have them able to be renewed up to 12 times. He said this is not a residential RV park.

LINK |Blue Springs Agenda (scroll to page 375)

However, in the city council homework, city staff recommends the council approve the conditional use permit under the condition that no camper can stay for more than 30 consecutive days at the resort.

The city council meets Monday at 6:00 PM in the Howard L. Brown Public Safety Building at 1100 SW Smith in Blue Springs.