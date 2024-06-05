'I got my life back': Platte County's DUI Treatment Court provides second chance for drunk drivers

PLATTE CITY, MO — Platte County's DUI Treatment Court Program is an opportunity for a second chance. The 14-month strict and intensive program is aimed to help individuals who have been arrested while driving under the influence.

Since 2011, the county has seen over 200 participants graduate the from the program. James Weaver was one of the recent graduates who said he had lost everything because of his alcohol addiction.

“My alcoholism got pretty bad at a certain point. So probably a good thing that I did get caught," said Weaver.

His journey began over a year ago when he was convicted of a DUI offense, facing the possibility of substantial jail time.

“When I got the DUI, I had to make some changes, some serious, serious changes in my life," said Weaver.

That change come through Platte County's DUI Treatment Court, a 14-month program where individuals get a second chance, a chance for redemption.

“Nobody thinks they want to go to prison, but what we do here to help people obtain recovery is a very strict program," said Judge Amy Ashelford.

As an alternative to jail or prison time, the program is not easy. In the five phases of the program, participants are tested for drug and alcohol consistently, undergo 12 to 20 hours of treatment and counseling, while also placed with community service hours.

“I think it's incredible to see it full of people who are willing to take a chance on recovery rather than just, which I think might be an easier option, would be to go to prison," said Judge Ashelford.

In the beginning the program received much skepticism. Judge Quint Shafer who oversees other treatment courts said he wasn't sure how the program would work, but has seen the results since then.

“People who know prosecution, people who know private defense, that dynamic is really more effective and you can't argue with the results. And so that has caused my personal journey to be one that's more thoughtful and more open to the treatment court process because it works," said Judge Shafer.

Last week the program held a graduation for three participants. One participants complete the program, they are given incentives like limited driving privilege. For Weaver his biggest achievement was being able to gain his life back.

“I got my life back. I got my wife back. I got my kids back. If it wasn't for this program, going into this program, that would not have happened," said Weaver.

For eligibility requirements, check out the county's websitefor more information.

__