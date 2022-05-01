"I got the phone call" Artists at 36th Brookside Art Annual recover from Friday's storm damage.

KANSAS CITY, MO — Friday KSHB 41 news crews spoke with organizers at the 36th Brookside Art Annual about storm preparations for the overnight storms.

Although artists did prepare, the weather prevailed and caused damage to a few booths.

Saturday morning was a picture unlike any other at the 36th Brookside Art Annual

“About 10 o’clock last night, we had the rain storms come in with that second line, that brought the heavy winds. Unfortunately we had about half a dozen tents that were damaged,” said Sean Ackerson, Executive Director of the Brookside Business Association.

Ackerson says phone calls went out to artists late that evening about damage they noticed early on.

“We had some artists that were on site and were able to go asses the damage initially, before security got here and started the phone call, and started letting each other know, we’re here, what can we do to help? And here’s what you’re dealing with,” said Ackerson.

However for artists like Kristen Gereau the damage was something she couldn’t wrap her head around.

“I got the phone call, and I knew immediately what it was,” said Kristin Gereau, of KGereauTextiles, “But I didn’t know what I was going to walk into.”

Thankfully Gereau wrapped up her scarfs for sale , and took them back to her hotel the night before, but on the other hand, she was worried about her tent.

“So the tent was all the way parallel to the ground. These legs were up in the air, these weights were just hanging vicariously, and I wasn’t sure how to walk into the situation and because I didn’t want to get hurt, I didn’t want to move something and have everything collapse,” said Gereau.

Showcasing her artwork for over a decade Gereau says she never experienced weather and damage of this nature.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years and I’ve never once packed up my whole booth in the middle of a show and taken it with me like that night,” said Gereau.

Fortunately Jon Lee another artist, also packed his Jewelry the night before. However he returned to find his glass casings and tent completely destroyed.

“When we came here the tent was completely damaged, the structure was all broken,” said Jon Lee,” Everything was on the floor. The glasses. there is only 2 pieces standing, this fell, these all fell down this glass all gone.”

However after assessing the damage it was the art of artists helping other artists, that Sean Ackerson says couldn’t take away from the big picture

“Seeing the artists come back out at 5,6 ahead of — not needing to make their own clean up, but to share in other peoples clean up, was really impressive it’s a community that takes care of each other,” said Ackerson.