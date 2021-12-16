'I heard a loud bang': Heavy winds take portion of Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport roof

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pounds of sheet metal lies across the front of Hangar Two at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Richard Anderson who was inside says a fourth of the roof came off a little after 6 p.m.

“Everybody is okay. I was one of them, I was in when it went,” Anderson said.

The damage was severe but left no injuries. According to Richard, it’s causing insulation from the building to make its way into the parking lot.

"Everybody’s fine, everybody’s okay. Right now, all the aircraft inside are okay, we just got a bunch of insulation,” Anderson said.

Tonight, Anderson is thankful he is safe. He says it truly was a scary ordeal, listening to the heavy winds blow from his inside office and walking out to what was left of the roof.

"I was sitting in my office in the corner, and I could hear the wind picking up," Anderson said. "And I go, 'Okay, this is getting really serious.' I heard a loud bang, and I went into the hangar, and I go, 'Oh, gaping hole.'"

