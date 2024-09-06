'I hope for a three-peat': Blue Valley school brings Chiefs season opener excitement to school day

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

Tailgaters who showed up Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium didn't have all the fun as the Chiefs prepared to open the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens.

Blue Valley Middle School students, teachers and staff enjoyed their own way of welcoming a new Chiefs season.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson showed up during a lunch period as students were guessing what the final score would be for the Chiefs home opener.

KSHB 41 Students at Blue Valley Middle School make final score predictions during lunch hour.

Lunch hour wasn't only different for students.

There was a twist for teachers, too.

In Chief's Kingdom spirit from head to toe, the school's principal, Bryan Salsgiver, cooked hot dogs to go along with a team-themed lunch for staff.

"We do Frankfurter Friday, but this year it's on a Thursday. We always kick off the year with a Chiefs tailgate," Salsgiver said.

Students get excited to go to school when there's a home game because of all the fun during the day.

"I love the spirit of it," said Kobie McAtee, an eighth-grade student. "Everyone's talking about it, you see all the red."

With the staff feasting on hot dogs and most of the school in Chiefs gear, they're saying if they have to be at school, they'll bring the tailgate with them.

"I tell my kids at home all the time, 'There's probably not gonna be a better time to be a Chiefs fan than right now,"' Salsgiver said.

The principal knows what it means to be a huge fan. His office is decked out with team flags, bobble heads and posters.

KSHB 41 Chiefs-themed decorations fill the Blue Valley Middle School Principal's office.

"Mr. Salsgiver is walking around with his giant air horn and football jersey saying, 'Let's go Chiefs!"' said Solomon Steed, an eighth-grade student.

Students and staff agree the team is going to do something no team in NFL history has ever done.

"I hope for a three-peat very much," McAtee said.

During football season at Blue Valley Middle School, a game day and a school day feel the same.

"I see these guys (Chiefs players) going out helping the public, helping everybody," Steed said. "Then, do their thing on the football field and the gym. It motivates me to go be better; a better person, a better student."