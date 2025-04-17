I made Easter dessert for about $5! Testing and tasting egg alternatives!

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively

Let's stretch your grocery store dollar if you're making food for family and friends this weekend. How does a five-dollar homemade(ish) dessert sound?

If mayonnaise in cupcakes sounds bizarre to you, I say you've got to try it. A jar is cheaper than a dozen eggs but even better if you already have a jar in the fridge! That or just pick up a two bananas and you could make frosted Carrot Cake cupcakes to bring to any holiday gathering this weekend for only about five dollars!

Here is a breakdown of what my baking cost me at a local grocery store this week. If you already have mayonnaise or bananas, all you might need is carrot (or spice) cake mix, frosting, and a bag of fresh carrots! All of that only cost me $4.56 plus tax!

BASE-

Cake Mix $1.19

Frosting $1.88

Carrots $1.49

(Bananas or Mayo you already have? = 0!)

TOTAL- $4.56*

Here's a look at what buying all the ingredients with eggs would look like at the local store where I shopped. I always choose the cheapest option of each item! I had to go to a second store to find 1/2 dozen eggs. The first store only had one left and when I opened it, they had some cracks. I also found signs warning about potentially lingering supply shortages at both stores.

Made with eggs -

Cake 'base' - $4.56

Dozen Eggs- $4.97

Vegetable Oil $2.98

TOTAL- $12.50*

Cake 'base' - $4.56

1/2 dozen eggs $2.86

Vegetable Oil $2.98

TOTAL - $10.40*

*plus tax

If you don't have mayonnaise or bananas, this is how much it cost me. Bananas still kept it at about $5.00 total because I only had to buy two at twenty cents a piece! I skipped the oil in both. Mayonnaise is already made from oil so I used 3/4 cup when the recipe called for three eggs. I skipped it with bananas because I didn't realize I was out of oil until I got home, but honestly I think they turned out great without it! I used 3/4 cup of ripe mashed bananas for this. They weren't as moist as the 'mayo' batch but light and still delicious. You can definitely taste banana flavor.

Made With-

Cake base - $4.56*

2 Bananas $0.40

TOTAL- $4.96*

Cake base - $4.56*

Mayonaise $3.29

TOTAL- $7.85*

*plus tax

There are lots of other egg substitute options that might be hiding in your pantry. I found this list from Colorado State University. I'd still love to try flaxseed!

Have you tried any? Let me know!

https://engagement.source.colostate.edu/7-affordable-egg-substitutes-for-baking/

