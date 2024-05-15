'I miss the old me': Domestic violence survivor goes viral on Tik Tok after sharing her story

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Despite enduring unspeakable trauma, one local domestic violence survivor is using the power of social media to raise awareness.

Earlier this month Abigail Winters celebrated a milestone she never imagined she would be celebrating. Alongside her son, she released balloons in honor of surviving domestic violence.

"I mean that boy saved my life and he continues to every single day. He gives me hope that we can have our little family and we can be happy," said Winters.

A feeling she almost forgot what it felt like after being in an abusive relationship for several years.

"I felt like I was completely and utterly trapped. There was nothing I could do to get out," said Winters.

But her life changed two years ago. After a child custody exchange between Abigail and her then ex-fiance ended in her being shot in the face. Abbi recalls that near-death experience like if it had happened yesterday.

"My ears were going off like ringing like when a bomb goes off and then like I had no pain though," said Winters.

In front of her mother and her one year-old son, Abigail said her first thought was to make sure her son Stiles was okay.

"I looked as far as I could and she was cradling my son with her entire body to make sure that he was safe," said Winter.

After months of being afraid of what people would say about her. Abbi decided to share her story on the social media platform TikTok.

“Social media has changed my life completely," said Winters. "It's given me so many opportunities to share the awareness that I need to.”

After being praised for her courage and seeing how many others online have been victims of domestic violence, Abbi said her hope is to let others know they are not alone.

“I wanted to save one person from crying at night because they're stuck in a relationship they can't get out of. I would want to save one person from feeling like their babies are in danger," said Winters.

Many of Abbi's TikToks have gone viral, and she is using that leverage to reach new heights.

"Even though you feel isolated, hold on to your family. Hold on to your friends. They're still there for you, and they will come, and they will pick up the pieces. They will,” she said.

