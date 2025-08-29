'I really loved him': 16-year-old Marcos Moreno recalled his "Big Brother" at Thursday night vigil

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds turned out for a vigil Thursday night to honor fallen Kansas City, Kansas police officer Hunter Simoncic.

'I really loved him': Teen recalls "Big Brother" Hunter Simoncic

“They give their life for a job for us,” said Carl Beacham. “We are trying to repay and show them our respect and love for what he was doing.”

Will Shaw/KSHB Carl Beacham

People who knew Simoncic personally and those who were touched by his death showed their support.

Marcos Moreno, a 16-year-old “Little Brother” with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kansas City, Kansas was mentored by Simoncic.

“I really loved him," Moreno told KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa. "He was a good person.”

Will Shaw/KSHB Marcos Moreno

Moreno made a poster board sign with a letter to his fallen hero. The letter shared memories of the good times the two had together.

“We always used to go to the gym," Moreno said. "He always used to take me to school. He always made time for me.”

KSHB 41

It’s a sentiment KSHB 41 has heard many times since Simoncic’s was murdered in the line of duty.

A local tow truck driver, Demetrius Palmer, said he was sent to tow the suspect’s vehicles involved in Simoncic’s death.

Will Shaw/KSHB Demetrius Palmer

“I’m a tow truck driver,” he explained. “Technically, I’m a first responder. We get these calls and it’s just sad to see this family grieving for something that wasn’t even his fault.”

Reginald Jones, like others, came to the vigil outside Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall to be part of a community support system.

“He did his job, and we are doing our job to support him, even in death," Jones said. "Life and death."

Will Shaw/KSHB Reginald Jones

Jones said the community needs to care and show that they care about what happened to Officer Simoncic.

Simoncic was killed August 26 while deploying stop sticks when the suspect, identified as Dennis Mitchell III, allegedly intentionally struck Simoncic.

“He was protecting the whole Kansas City, Kansas,” Jones added.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree filed capital murder charges Wednesday against Mitchell III.

Mitchell III is also charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of felony theft and felony criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Will Shaw/KSHB

As for young Marcos, he said goodbye to someone he looked up to, one of his heroes.

“There’s a lot of people, Moreno said with a proud smile." It shows he was a good person. “Even though we didn’t share blood, he was still my brother.”

