"I say get rid of them," Residents dispose of unused medication for Drug Take Back Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Drug Enforcement Agency's biannual Drug Take Back Day Saturday offered a chance for people to get rid of unused prescription drugs in an effort to keep the drugs away from people who illegally use and abuse them.

HCA Midwest hosted a drop-off site at its Research Medical Center Brookside Campus.

Grace Moorning dropped off some of her unused drugs. She said it's something she does often.

"Well, I didn't want to keep them at home," Moorning said. "I didn't want them to get into the wrong hands. I do have grandchildren that come in and out of the house. I can't use them. So best to bring them here."

Sarah Fletcher works as the Director of Pharmacy at Research Medical Center. She said there is an alarming trend of improperly stored medication being taken by children and pets.

“When you dispose of them with us today, they are responsibly both environmentally safely and anonymously safely disposed of so you can make sure they are not ending up in the wrong hands or in the water supply,” said Fletcher.

The first Drug Take Back Day happened in April.

The numbers from that day show a total of 332 tons of medication were dropped off.

Missouri collected nearly 223,000 pounds and Kansas collected more than 7,400 pounds.

First Call works in the community to reduce substance abuse and help those in recovery.

The group held a drug take back inside the Price Chopper at West 84th Street and Wornall Road.

Volunteer Jennifer Rudis is new to First Call, but she said the opioid crisis is getting out of hand and wanted to do her part.

People were grateful for the group's efforts.

"Thanking us for being here and providing a safe place to drop off,” said Rudis.

In just an hour, they had already filled nearly three boxes with drugs for disposal. Police officers were at the drop-off locations to help and take the drugs to be destroyed.

For resources on substance abuse, visit First Call’s website.

If you have medication you would like to drop off, click here for the DEA’s database of approved locations.