'I stand cautious': Kansas farmers have concerns about Trump Administration's impact on agriculture

The countdown to Inauguration Day in America drew skepticism among farmers and policy groups for a new administration in the White House.

"I am concerned, but excited," De Soto, Kansas, farmer Scott Bowlin told KSHB 41.

Out the gate, during President Donald Trump's inauguration speech, he outlined a number of talking points from his campaign.

"We will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens," Trump said.

During Trump's first term, he initiated tariffs on U.S. foreign adversaries, most notable China.

During his campaign, he promised to impose more aggressive tariffs — 10% on most imports.

Trump's aggressive trade promises included up to a 60% tariff on goods from China and a 100% tariff on nations that stop using the U.S. dollar. There is no indication on how high the Trump's tariffs will reach following his first day in office.

"It's extremely detrimental," Nick Levendofsky, executive director of Kansas Farmers Union, told KSHB 41. "We import a good number of items from other countries, especially our neighbors in Canada and Mexico. You and I — the consumers that are out there — are the ones who get to pay that."

Kansas Farmers Union is a grassroots organization devoted to protecting and enhancing the economic interests and quality of life of farmers and ranchers in the Sunflower State.

In Fall 2024, Trump claimed he would impose a "200% tariff" on John Deere farm equipment, a cost that Levendofsky says would drastically impact Midwest farmers' bottom lines.

"A lot of farmers like John Deere tractors and a lot of John Deere tractors are built in Mexico," Levendofsky said. "If you're purchasing a tractor from Mexico and these tariffs are in place, the farmer is going to have to pay more for that tractor."

The concerns in farm country don't stop there.

The migrant labor force and agriculture producers utilizing the H-2A guest program fear legal international labor could be at risk.

"A lot of people utilize the 'Guest Worker Program' because it's high-quality labor and very consistent," Rick Miller, governmental affairs for the Johnson County, Kansas, Farm Bureau said. "If somehow that guest worker program is impacted or gets tied up with the illegal immigrant concern, then I think that creates an issue for many of our local producers."

Levendofsky says what often gets missed with the migrant labor force conversation is the impact it has on rural communities. He also acknowledged the undocumented labor forces place in America's farm fields.

"You're taking people out of the food system, but you're also taking people out of communities," Levendofsky said. "Who make up a big part of these communities, and these are friends, these are families, these are folks who have done nothing wrong except try to come to this country and make a better life."

Trump's cabinet also leaves questions for Bowlin's green house farming operation in western Johnson County, Kansas.

"Our new health Czar has concerns about GMO's," Bowlin said. "For us to produce the food we do, there is a need for GMOs."

Bowlin is referring to Trump's appointee as Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical to additives in the nation's food supply.

"This has to be navigated very carefully; I hope that if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gets into this position that he would surround himself with the right people to address this accordingly and also work closely with the folks at USDA once they get put into place," Levendofsky said.

The low lying fruit in agriculture is an expired farm bill. The multi-billion dollar omnibus aid package gives farmers clarity in conservation practices, support for disaster relief, and food subsidy programs.

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is the largest portion of the Farm Bill — over 75% of the current legislation is allotted to consumer's food programs.

"My concern is that the farm bill is just not one of those priorities and it's going to get pushed off," Miller said. "The relatively safe food supply we have globally in the United States — the farm bill helps support that safe, sustainable food program. It ensures that people who can't afford food have it through the food stamp program... I just hope people would care about the farm bill and care about the farmers that are out growing the food for them."

The farm bill was extended for the second year in the continuing resolution in December 2024. The extension would expire at the end of September 2025 and both the farmers union and farm bureau say a new bill will be passed, though it's unclear when that will occur.

The new farm bill is expected to reach $1 trillion in federal funding in its next iteration and is typically passed every five years.

Farmers, farm policy groups and consumers are in a waiting game with the new administration to better understand the impact.

"Between input costs and trade, it's scary," Bowlin said.

