'I still think we're right': Platte County Children's Fund supporters determined to continue battle

Following Tuesday's ruling by a Platte County judge, supporters of the Children's Service Fund remain hopeful and look at future alternatives.

A Platte County Circuit Court judge ruled Tuesday that the Platte County Board of Commissions had the authority not to implement a sales tax that won voter approval last November.

“I absolutely thought that the lawsuit was going to go in favor for us, that the statute was poorly written," said Tara Bennett.

Bennett was one of the two that filed the suit against county commissioners and the Missouri Department of Revenue.

"This judge is the same judge who forced the commission to put it on the ballot because the statute said it could be put on the ballot with citizen initiative. She then looked at the way the statute was written, and I thought it could have gone either way," said Bennett.

The decision ultimately came down to the language on the ballot. The judge believes the way the statute language was written allowed county commissioners to have a final say.

Following the ruling, Platte County Commissioner Scott Fricker provided a statement to KSHB 41.

Charlie Keegan Platte County presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker

"We're happy with the court's decision and we continue to fight for Platte County taxpayers whenever we have the opportunity," Fricker said.

The quarter-cent sales tax would have funded services for youth mental health services.

Even though funding for services loom, Bennett said it's still a need that needs to be filled.

"It's still early days. We're still working with with our attorneys, and haven't fully decided on what the next steps are. We know either way, it's a long game, but our children are too important not to be here for the long game," said Bennett.

