'I was just doing my job': KCFD off-duty firefighter saves child's life after nearly drowning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Hullinger, A 17-year KCFD firefighter, was praised for his work after jumping into action and saving a child from drowning while he was off-duty.

Hullinger lives in the Coves, north of the Missouri River, and was relaxing at his neighborhood pool when he heard someone scream for help.

"I heard somebody yell, ‘Does anybody know CPR?’" Hullinger said. "My first thought was, ‘Did I just hear that right?'"

Hullinger helped perform CPR on the seven-year-old until they were stable and EMS arrived.

The child was transported to Children's Mercy and is expected to recover, according to KCPD.

"When I knew the child was starting to breath and stuff, that was a huge relief," Hullinger said. "I felt like at least we have a shot at that point."

KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan spoke to Hullinger and neighbors who said a lifeguard wasn't on duty, and hasn't been for a while.

"We used to have lifeguards on duty — two lifeguards on duty — and a couple of years ago, they made the switch to just having a security guard," Hullinger said.

The security guard also helped give CPR to the child.

Hullinger said he doesn't consider himself a hero, rather just doing his life's work, not just as a firefighter, but as a father.

"I mean, it's the worst nightmare for a parent," Hullinger said.

