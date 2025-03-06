'I was surprised': Defense attorney shocked at drug-related charges of Northland death of 3 men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric G. Zahnd and Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves announced drug-related charges against two men in the January 2024 death of three men in the Northland.

"Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson have been charged with distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of involuntary manslaughter," Zahnd said in an afternoon news conference.

The victim's family members told KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa in phone interviews they are happy charges were filed.

One defendant, Jordan Willis, is being represented by John Picerno, a prominent Kansas City defense attorney.

The news of the charges came as a shock to Picerno and his client.

"I was very surprised," Picerno told KSHB 41. "One of the reasons it came as a shock is, I was told months ago that if charges were forthcoming, that Jordan would not be charged in any way with their deaths. I had received that information from an assistant prosecuting attorney in Platte County."

The victims of drug overdoses were identified as David Harrington, Ricky Johnson, and Clayton McGeeney.

The three men went to Willis's house to watch a Chiefs game on January 7, 2024.

Harrington, McGeeney, and Johnson were found dead January 9 in Willis's backyard.

Court documents state the three men died because of a combined toxicity of cocaine and fentanyl.

The probable cause statement reveals two items of evidence that were taken by investigators.

Both were plastic bags that each contained a white substance.

Lab analysis revealed one bag contained cocaine and the other fentanyl.

The bag with the cocaine had DNA evidence that bag was used by by Willis. The bag with fentanyl offered heavy DNA evidence it belonged to Ivory Carson.

According to Picerno, the sequence of events outlined in the probable cause statement align with what his client shared with him.

He says it's important to read the findings in the document but also to be aware that what wasn't in the document also is important.

"What is not in them is that Jordan Willis agreed to buy drugs and then supply those drugs to these three deceased people," Picerno said.

He says the probable cause statement is based on witness statements and believes "Witness #2" named in the documents would have reasons to fabricate his statement.

"If everything in there is true, one of the things that the State has the burden to do is prove beyond a reasonable doubt that not only did Jordan supply drugs, but that the drugs that he allegedly supplied caused these individual's deaths," Picerno said. "There's multiple layers to the prosecutor's case."

This case has been intensely watched by the public because of how long it's taken to charge the two men in the deaths.

"I think some people seem to believe that charges may never be brought in this case," Zahnd said. "People may have doubted this investigation because it has spanned more than a year, but understand this, the Kansas City Police Department and my office do not rest on homicide cases until we have exhausted every possible resource to bring anybody we believe responsible to justice."

Chief Graves said members of the Kansas City Police Department do not give up on these investigations.

"This is a message to those that are bringing fentanyl into our communities, providing it to people, harming our community, that you will be held accountable, you will be arrested, and you will be charged rapidly," she said.

According to Picerno, he and his client will push for a jury trial.

Willis's first court date is Tuesday, March 11.

"We know at least one person who had a motive to lie, and we look forward to our day in court," he said. ".Ultimately, the jury's going to decide who's telling the truth.”

