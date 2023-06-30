‘I wasn’t surprised’: Student loan borrowers react to Supreme Court’s ruling blocking relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Student loan borrowers will soon have to repay their loans.

On Friday, the Supreme Court's ruled 6-3 against the Biden administrations plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt.

“I wasn’t surprised; A lot of people weren’t, especially after the week Supreme Court just had with some of the other rulings," Anthony Newsome said.

Newsome is one of millions of Americans that will have to make payments again on their student debt. Newsome graduated three years ago and owes $16,000.

“Me along with like millions of other people and students are kind of relying on this," he said.

Jason Anderson, owner of Gradmetrics said every borrower should have plan. However, the college and student loan planner said the plan will look different for each individual.

“For those that are looking at forgiveness in particular, there really is this strategy and decision making process around how do we pay for that in order to get forgiveness something like public service loan forgiveness of what have you," Anderson said. "For others, it’s going to be carving out these dollars again to start making payments on their student loans.”

While borrowers work on their plan, Newsome hopes President Biden is working on another option.

“Hopefully there's different avenues they explore because I know that was a big part of his platform," Newsome said. "It’s a big reason why a lot of people voted for him, so I think he still has to deliver."

According to the Department of Education, student loan interest will resume Sept. 1. Payments are due beginning in October.

