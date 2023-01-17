IHOP franchise owner to hold fundraiser for Kansas City drill team whose equipment was ruined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support is continuing for a Kansas City, Missouri, drill team who had its equipment ruined after pipe bursts in December.
In December, members of the KC Marching Falcons discovered its building had flooded.
Drum shells, sticks, hardware, uniforms and pompoms were all ruined, putting the team's trip to New Orleans, Louisiana for Mardi Gras at risk.
KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke with the team who was devastated by the damage.
“We worked so hard to get those trophies — 1st, 2nd, 3rd," Kimberly Rickets, a chaperone with the Falcons, said at the time. "To come here and see the water damage and the stuff on the flood, that was just heartbreaking."
Dozens of people donated to the team's GoFundMe to raise over $17,000 to salvage the team's trip.
The Falcons' story caught the attention of Abdul Hamideh, who owns multiple IHOP franchises in the Kansas City area and in Louisiana.
Hamideh is now hoping to find a new home for the Falcons and is holding a fundraiser for the team on Feb. 1.
Twenty-percent of the sales on Feb. 1 will be donated to the Falcons.
The fundraiser will be held at all 11 Kansas City area locations owned by Hamideh.
The locations of the IHOPs owned by Hamideh are listed below:
- 20014 W. 153rd Street, Olathe, Kansas
- 3804 N. Belt Highway Street, Joseph, Missouri
- 125 N. Stewart Road, Liberty, Missouri
- 4149 Sterling Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri
- 9099 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas
- 12128 S. US Hwy. 71 Grandview, Missouri
- 4337 N. Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri
- 10000 E. 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri
- 15350 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, Kansas
- 20100 Valley View Circle, Independence, Missouri
- 628 NE 291 Highway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
Locations for the Louisiana locations are listed below:
- 325 N Highway 190 Covington, Louisiana
- 1719 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey, Louisiana
- 12150 I-10 Service Road. New Orleans, Louisiana
- 1719 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Houma, Louisiana
- 61101 Airport Rd. Slidell, Louisiana
- 632 N. Canal Blvd. Thibodeaux, Louisiana
In addition, Hamideh's location in New Orleans will host the team while they're in the city for Mardi Gras and the fundraiser will be done annually.
