IHOP franchise owner to hold fundraiser for Kansas City drill team whose equipment was ruined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support is continuing for a Kansas City, Missouri, drill team who had its equipment ruined after pipe bursts in December.

In December, members of the KC Marching Falcons discovered its building had flooded.

Drum shells, sticks, hardware, uniforms and pompoms were all ruined, putting the team's trip to New Orleans, Louisiana for Mardi Gras at risk.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke with the team who was devastated by the damage.

“We worked so hard to get those trophies — 1st, 2nd, 3rd," Kimberly Rickets, a chaperone with the Falcons, said at the time. "To come here and see the water damage and the stuff on the flood, that was just heartbreaking."

Dozens of people donated to the team's GoFundMe to raise over $17,000 to salvage the team's trip.

The Falcons' story caught the attention of Abdul Hamideh, who owns multiple IHOP franchises in the Kansas City area and in Louisiana.

Hamideh is now hoping to find a new home for the Falcons and is holding a fundraiser for the team on Feb. 1.

Twenty-percent of the sales on Feb. 1 will be donated to the Falcons.

The fundraiser will be held at all 11 Kansas City area locations owned by Hamideh.

The locations of the IHOPs owned by Hamideh are listed below:

20014 W. 153rd Street, Olathe, Kansas

3804 N. Belt Highway Street, Joseph, Missouri

125 N. Stewart Road, Liberty, Missouri

4149 Sterling Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

9099 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas

12128 S. US Hwy. 71 Grandview, Missouri

4337 N. Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri

10000 E. 350 Highway, Raytown, Missouri

15350 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, Kansas

20100 Valley View Circle, Independence, Missouri

628 NE 291 Highway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Locations for the Louisiana locations are listed below:

325 N Highway 190 Covington, Louisiana

1719 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey, Louisiana

12150 I-10 Service Road. New Orleans, Louisiana

1719 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Houma, Louisiana

61101 Airport Rd. Slidell, Louisiana

632 N. Canal Blvd. Thibodeaux, Louisiana

In addition, Hamideh's location in New Orleans will host the team while they're in the city for Mardi Gras and the fundraiser will be done annually.

