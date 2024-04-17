IHOPKC announces ‘transition, reorganization’ following months of uncertainty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney representing the International House of Prayer Kansas City said the organization has started a “transition and reorganization process” after several months of uncertainty.

“To state the obvious, the last six months have been a test to the strengths and fortitude of our missions-based organization,” Kansas City-area attorney Audrey Manito said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. “Over the course of these last months, our leadership team has tirelessly endeavored to review and analyze the entire IHOPKC organizational structure and the many missions we have undertaken over our 24 years of existence.”

Manito said that while IHOPKC is not closing, the organization is considering the consolidation of its operational locations and plans to end its ministry school, IHOPU, following this year’s graduation.

She said, however, IHOPKC does not plan to close its 24/7 prayer room, calling it “a mainstay of our existence.”

The review of operations “will allow us to focus on our main mission, yet deal with the realities of finance,” the organization said.

“As we seek to create a ‘bettered’ version of IHOPKC, we may close some windows of our mission while opening others,” Manito said.

The last several months have included an investigation into founder Mike Bickle, which eventually led to the separation of Bickle and the church in December.

Bickle admitted, in a personal statement released at the time, he had engaged in “inappropriate behavior” more than 20 years ago.

“We have supported and will continue to support any and all victims of abuse, sexual or otherwise, whether here within IHOPKC, or anywhere in the community,” Manito said, adding that, “there have been no lawsuits filed against IHOPKC; the allegations of prior misconduct pertained to an individual, not our organization.”

