'I'm emotional': Habitat for Humanity KC helps local woman repair generational home

KANSAS CITY, Mo — No job is too hard when it means changing someone's life and saving homeowners from a costly expense.

Habitat for Humanity KC has been helping families across Kansas City through home repairs. Margo Frank's home is one of the most recent projects.

“I'm just so grateful for all the things that they've done for me," said Frank.

Growing up in the house her parents built in the 1960's, at 71-years-old, Margo has seen better days in the house.

"You notice the settling of the house, just a crack here and there," said Frank.

A very costly expense, but also a difficult task for Margo at her age. She decided to reach out for resources and that's when Habitat for Humanity KC stepped in.

“We're doing some home repairs here, just minor things. We're installing some new light fixtures and broken light fixtures, a new exhaust fan in her kitchen, grab bars in her bathroom," said Scott Hanson with Habitat for Humanity KC. "Just things that will allow her to stay in her home and remain healthy and safe in this home that her parents built in the 1960’s."

Just last year the organization helped repair over 830 homes in Kansas City.

“We're a community-driven organization. So it's all of us kind of working together to build the community that we want," said Scott.

To apply for a home repair you must meet certain requirements. If you can check out their website for more information.

__