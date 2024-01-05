‘I'm glad to be alive’ — One man’s “why” for donating blood, volunteering with American Red Cross

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month. It comes with an increased push for blood donors and thank you’s to those who already donate. One of those people is Laird Goldsborough.

Goldsborough didn’t used to regularly donate. Sure, he had here and there. But it wasn’t until a medical emergency from eating a bad oyster in the spring of 2023 put his life at risk.

“It turned into a pretty major medical emergency, five ER visits, ICUs, to hospitals, helicopters, ambulances, nine medical procedures and ultimately 13 pints of blood. So if it weren't for all the people that are donating blood here today, I wouldn't be having this conversation with you,” said Goldsborough.

Today, he is dedicated to paying it forward. Goldsborough volunteers with the American Red Cross as a donor ambassador, where he greets donors and encourages them to come back. He donates blood and he is sponsoring three blood drives this year.

“I mean, all you have to do is watch the TV and you know there's an emergency somewhere every day, and given the blood only last 42 days whole blood. You just have to constantly have recurring donations,” said Goldsborough.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can find a drive either at the American Red Cross’website or the Community Blood Center.

