‘I’m just so disappointed’: WyCo resident unhappy over PILOT fee not being removed when promised

Wyandotte County residents are expressing disappointment over a Board of Public Utilities fee not being removed from their bills as promised by Oct. 1.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County has since admitted the announcement of the payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, fee was ‘premature,’ but that didn’t stop residents like Elizabeth Goodden from being unhappy.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Elizabeth Goodden, Wyandotte County resident

“I’m just so disappointed that they couldn’t either commit to one way or another or at least be honest that they weren’t gonna commit,” Goodden said.

She and her husband, Rick, have been running their family business, Goodden Jewellers, Inc., for decades. It was founded in 1946, and Rick’s parents passed it down to them after starting it.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Goodden works on jewelry in the Goodden Jewllers store she and her husband, Rick, own.

“We have decided to retire after 68 years in the jewelry business as a retail jeweler,” Goodden said. “And so, we’re looking forward to retirement.”

Retirement means more time at home where they’ve lived the past 38 years: Wyandotte County.

“When we first moved to Wyandotte County, the big joke and I guess probably reality was 'good ole boys network,'" Goodden said. "For us, I wanted to hope that we would have a situation where you know, the property taxes would be reasonable so it wouldn’t be a scramble of ‘gee, how are we going to afford another 10% increase’ on top of that when you’re on a fixed income."

Over the years, Goodden says she’s seen a lot of broken promises there — the most recent being the PILOT fee staying on the bills.

“You can only react to what you’ve been shown,” Goodden said. “And I’m just reacting to what they have done or not done.”

Both the Unified Government and Board of Public Utilities released statements regarding the matter after Oct. 1.

On Wednesday, Mayor Garner issued a ‘statement of apology’ regarding the fee remaining on customer bills.

In the statement, he admits to there not being full support of the fee removal from BPU members. He goes on to say he was ‘caught off guard’ to learn about the fee not being removed.

“I join the ranks of residents that are alarmed and troubled by this turn of events, specifically to what appears to be an ongoing conversation about how to proceed with a. Path forward that was not communicated to myself or the public in a manner that would have brought about a clear understanding as to the rational for what appears to be a pause on implementation,” the statement reads.

Garner says he’s spoken with County Administrator David Johnston and “directed him to provide the information necessary for clarity, transparence and a timeline for a proposed disposition that hopefully can bring about the answers our residents deserve.”

The Unified Government confirmed there will be a special meeting Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in the fifth-floor conference room this discuss the BPU PILOT that will also be live-streamed.

It’s not that Goodden hates Wyandotte County, rather, it’s a diamond in the rough she wants to see shine.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Diamond ring in the Goodden Jewelers store.

As she gets more free time, she plans to help her government keep its promises.

“I think what’s hampering it is the inefficiency of this current Unified Government and their inability to communicate with the average people what their intent and plans are and be honest about it,” Goodden said. “I don’t think anyone likes to be treated that way.”

Garner's full statement is below.

As Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government, I am committed to honesty, integrity, transparency, and open communication. To be trusted we must be intentional about showing ourselves to be trustworthy. To maintain trust, it is imperative that I address a matter of community concern. As such, it has come to my attention serious concerns some may have regarding the Board of Public Utilities Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) fee currently on customer utility bills.



At issue for me is communication that led myself and others to believe that the BPU PILOT fee would be removed from BPU customers’ bills effective October 1, 2024. This was done with the knowledge that some at BPU may or may not have been in complete supportive alignment with this impending communication that may or may not have been conveyed to BPU leadership for implementation.



Please know that I was completely caught off guard to have learned, through social media, that what was conveyed may not be the current reality as it pertains to the BPU PILOT fee being removed from utility bills as indicated. I join in the ranks of residents that are alarmed and troubled by this turn of events, specifically to what appears to be an ongoing conversation about how to proceed with a path forward that was not communicated to myself or the public in a manner that would have brought about a clear understanding as to the rational for what appears to be a pause on implementation.



As the visible head of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, I would like to send a sincere public apology for any lack of transparency and shortfalls in communication from your municipal government on this issue. As a result, I have spoken to the County Administrator and directed him to provide the information necessary for clarity, transparency, and a timeline for a proposed disposition that hopefully can bring about the answers our residents deserve.



Additional information will be forthcoming, I respectfully ask for those concerned to please allow for time and your patience as we navigate in getting the information to your Unified Government Commissioners in a manner for them to have all the information necessary for them to make an informed decision. You have my continued commitment that I will advocate for responsible solutions that have the potential to bring about real BPU PILOT fee and burdensome property tax relief.



I would like to end by saying that the complaints of countless residents have not gone unheard or unnoticed by this Mayor. I care about our community and the betterment of all those that love and call Wyandotte County home. With that said, I again offer my sincere apologies related to this matter of community concern. Mayor Garner

