'I'm physically here, but my heart is there': Israeli woman in Kansas City reflects on Israel-Hamas conflict

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to dominate headlines around the world, an Israeli woman living in Kansas City is sharing her thoughts and feelings on the ongoing war, shedding light on the personal impact it has on her and her family.

Yael Levenvirth-Reem, a resident of Kansas City, is originally from Jerusalem, Israel. She moved to the United States for a job opportunity nearly a decade ago. Like many others, Yael has been closely following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has been marked by intense airstrikes, rocket attacks and escalating tensions.

"I was the one actually texting my parents, “have you heard the sirens” because I saw already notifications that there are sirens going on in Tel Aviv and I didn’t sleep that night. I was consistently with them and texting watching the news," said Levenvirth-Reem.

For Yael, the conflict is more than just a distant news story; it's a matter that hits close to home. She regularly communicates with her family back in Tel Aviv, who are fighting everyday to stay safe.

“It feels like I'm physically here, but my heart is there," said Levenvirth-Reem.

Just nine years ago, Yael's husband was sent off to fight in the Gaza War. Today she reflects of the impacts that moment had in her life.

"I do feel like if I was there, I do feel as if some of the things that they are experiencing I can maybe understand some of what they’re going through but maybe not everything," said Levenvirth-Reem. "Nine years ago, I was there with three kids when my husband went to war with Gaza. So, I can reflect on that as well and sometimes feel the emotions the thoughts that are there.”

Like many witnessing the chaos happening in Israel, Yael can't help but hope for peace and love.

"I do wish for everyone in that region to have a more peaceful life and find the way to live next to each other," said Levenvirth-Reem. "I don’t know if I'm hopeful if it’ll be anytime soon however.”

One thing she has certain is that the people of Israel will come together and support one another.

"People of Israel are very resilient I am amazed by how much they are under fit with all the grief, and all the pain. Helping each other and volunteering. I just want to say we see that; the entire world sees that. We might not be there physically but with all of our hearts we are there," said Levenvirth-Reem.

