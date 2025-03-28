'I'm worried': YMCA to close 4 Kansas City Head Start locations, parents left in limbo

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon

Dozens of families across the Kansas City area are left searching for answers after four YMCA branches announced they will no longer offer Head Start programs.

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City confirmed earlier this week that their Columbus Park YMCA, Park Hill YMCA, Thomas Roque YMCA, and Northland YMCA will end their partnerships with Mid-America Regional Council to provide Head Start after May.

"We got a very upsetting email. Nobody, nobody was prepared for this, that the YMCA was cutting ties with Head Start," said Lacie Cochran.

For parents like Cochran who has had her two oldest kids go through the program and one currently in it, the announcement came as a shock.

"I am worried. We've seen locations closed before. There was a program in liberty that closed," said Cochran.

The decision, YMCA officials say, stems from staffing challenges and shifting priorities within the organization.

"The Y has been honored to operate Head Start programs for the past 20 years. Despite years of dedicated effort to recruit and retain qualified staff in an increasingly difficult workforce environment, it is no longer sustainable to operate Head Start programs.

After much consideration, we made the difficult decision to transition out of Head Start programs. The last day will be May 23, 2025, as long as staffing allows.

We understand the challenges this creates for families and associates. We are working closely with Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), the Head Start grantee overseeing our programs, to assist families and associates.

We remain dedicated to youth development and will continue our other preschool and before and after school programs throughout the metro," said a YMCA spokesperson.

Head Start is a federally funded program designed to provide early education, meals, and family services to children from low-income households or with a disability.

Without the YMCA locations, a spokesperson said 289 children — of which 93 are set to go on to kindergarten this fall — are impacted by the change.

The Mid-America Regional Council which oversees the YMCA's Head Start program said they're working with families to relocate those impacted.

