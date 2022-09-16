Immersive King Tut experience opens Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Immersive King Tut experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Kansas City opens Friday, Sept. 16.

One hundred years ago, King Tut’s tomb was unearthed, which Lighthouse Immersive assistant producer Vicente Fusco says is “arguably one of the most important archaeological discoveries ever.”

The exhibit explores the story of Egyptian civilization and the journey into the afterlife.

Rae: King Tut experience

“They believe that when someone died, they had to go through this wonderful journey into the night, which is very exciting because it represents forces of evil, the typical fight between evil and good toward reaching another destination in another plane,” Fusco said.

Dazzling screens blanket the room in images and even bright gold. Ryan Morehead with Lighthouse Immersive says experiencing history this way is “part of the creative process, the artistic experience.”

Behind the scenes of Immersive King Tut

Interactive features at the exhibit include a selfie wall and hybrid figures that follow along with body movement to “discover a magical transformation.”

In addition to Immersive King Tut, Lighthouse Immersive operates Immersive Van Gogh , with a seasonal Nutcracker experience on the horizon as well.

Immersive King Tut opens at 2 p.m. Friday and is set to run through Jan. 2, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online here .

—