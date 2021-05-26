In-depth: Affordable Housing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The need for affordable housing remains critical in Kansas City and will be addressed Wednesday during the U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary's visit.

In the Oak Park Northwest neighborhood, the issue is front and center.

At Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church, the Neighbor 2 Neighbor organization is helping people find housing.

A man named Anthony is navigating his own situation with a social worker.

"I was struggling really hard and she got me a safe place to stay in the winter because I almost froze to death," he explained. "She’s trying to get a roof over my head right now as we speak. She works so hard for me."

It's overwhelming caseworker Joann Stovall, who works at Neighbor 2 Neighbor. She says she has too many clients to count.

"We need more caseworkers and I try to do it all and it’s very difficult. I can’t get it done. I need help. I just have to look at one case at a time because if I didn’t do that, I’d quit," she said.

Gregory Parr is Neighbor 2 Neighbor's executive director, he's encouraged by some of the progress that's been made.

"I was homeless for about 3.5 years of my life and there was no such thing as programs they have now, like state recovery support services paying for recovery housing while you’re on a waiting list. Back in the days when I was homeless, there was no such thing. I believe Mayor Lucas and the homeless coalition is doing good by working together to solve those problems," he said.

But he said it's still not enough.

"Why don’t we have the same type of funding for those solutions such as social workers, drug treatment centers, detox, available for those looking for housing?" Parr asked.

That funding question is back on Neighbor 2 Neighbor's radar with the mayor's announcement about new funding to address the issue.

"I already emailed the mayor’s office and I want to know what those community services and prevention means, we at N2N a community service, does that mean they’ll help service centers like ours to get people off the street?" Parr asked.

They're searching for answers, as they help their neighbors search for a home.

"It's a big problem in Kansas City," Parr said.

41 Action News has additional in-depth coverage planned about the city's affordable housing concerns - stay tuned on air and online for those stories.