IN DEPTH: KSHB 41 confirms murder suspect worked for Raytown School District in 2025

KSHB 41 In-Depth reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. She's been following the murder investigation of Elayjah Murray. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Police are still searching for a person of interest in the murder investigation of a Missouri State University freshman.

Eric Phillips II was identified as a person of interest by the Independence Police Department for the murder of 18-year-old Elayjah Murray.

Murray was visiting home from college over the Thanksgiving break.

She went out with friends Thanksgiving night and never returned home.

Police confirmed Murray was shot and killed. They found her remains in South Kansas City on Nov. 29.

KSHB 41 In-Depth reporter Alyssa Jackson confirmed through an open records request that Phillips was an assistant wrestling coach at Raytown South High School.

He was hired in November 2023 and resigned from the position on April 17, 2025.

Independence Police Department

For nearly two weeks, police have been trying to locate Murray for questioning.

KSHB 41 requested additional information from IPD regarding Phillips' status as a person of interest and efforts from law enforcement in the investigation.

Murray's funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19, at The Historic St. Paul AME Church. Visitation starts at 2 p.m. The funeral service begins at 3 p.m.

The family created a fundraiser to help with expenses.

If you have any information that would help the investigation or know the whereabouts of Eric Phillips II, contact Independence Police Detective Winans at 816-325-7347 or WWinans@indepmo.org.

If you want to remain anonymous, send a tip to the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

