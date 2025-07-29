In-Depth: KSHB 41 looks at domestic standby calls after Wyandotte County sheriff deputy killed in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County Sheriff Deputy Elijah Ming and a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer were sent Saturday afternoon to help a woman safely move out of a house.

When Ming and the officer got to the house in the 2600 block of South 30th Street, a convicted felon at the house opened fire.

Ming was shot and killed.

38-year-old Shawn Harris, of KCK, has been identified as the suspect in Deputy Ming's murder.

Kansas Department of Corrections July 25, 2022, mug shot of Shawn Harris while he served time in a Kansas prison.

As law officers arrived to help Ming, Harris exchanged gunfire with officers before he barricaded himself inside the residence.

Deputy Ming died at a hospital from gunshot wounds.

Police negotiators were able to get Harris, wounded in the gun battle, to come out of the house about 5 p.m. without more gunfire.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harris is being held in jail for capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Deputy Ming and the KCKPD officer were sent on a domestic standby call.

During these calls, law officers will usually give the caller 5 to 10 minutes to gather their belongings, work to keep the parties separated, and work to deescalate any aggressive situations.

The chief of the McPherson, Kansas, Police Department, who is also the Vice President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police, explained that domestic standby responses are common, but can be dangerous.

KSHB 41/Al Miller Chief Mikel Golden, McPherson, Kansas, Police Department

"Seeing the call and then seeing [Ming's] big smile in his photos, it just breaks your heart," Chief Golden said. "He's just out there doing his job."

Chief Golden oversees 50 to 60 domestic standby calls a year. He explained offering protection during a move out can be a typical day for officers, but can also be unpredictable.

"There are a lot of emotions," Chief Golden said. "You have a relationship that's falling apart."

Officers will prioritize separating the couple and then work to get both parties out safely.

Time is critical for officers to deescalate the situation.

"You hate to lose a hero or warrior by the hands of somebody who, if they would have had just a little time to relax and think, it may not have happened," Chief Golden said. "When you get straight to the front door and it's the middle of the battle, they're going at it, yelling and throwing things, this is when it's imperative you get them separated because the emotions are so high."

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, the woman told law officers that when her friends tried to help her move out, Harris threatened them with a gun.

The CEO of Hope House, a domestic violence shelter, explained that bringing weapons into an already heightened emotional situation brings another layer of fear.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 MaryAnne Metheny, CEO, Hope House

"It's not an uncommon thing for someone to call the police and ask them for help moving because that is a very dangerous time for a domestic violence victim," MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of Hope House, said. "It's just all of those emotions going on right then and then when you add a weapon into that mix, it becomes very volatile."

Metheny said it's concerning how common domestic calls are becoming in the metro area.

"Officers are putting their lives on the line every time that they respond to a call," Metheny said. "I think this is showing the reality of how volatile domestic violence situations can be."

Hope House and other violence prevention organizations have noticed an uptick in the metro's domestic violence cases. They join the community in mourning the death of Deputy Ming.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking," Metheny said. "[Ming] put his life on the line for someone else. He took his oath and duty to the highest level."

If you or someone you know is at risk of domestic violence, resources can be found at Hope House or by calling the 816-HOTLINE.

