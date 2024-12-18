'In our mind, every day is the season of giving': KC nonprofit combats food deserts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the people who serve at Kanbe’s Markets, every day is a day of giving because there are people in need every day.

Kanbe’s Markets is a nonprofit on a mission to build a more inclusive food system in Kansas City by transforming food loss into food access.

The markets achieve this by connecting local food sources and supporting small businesses that uplift communities — one neighborhood at a time.

Tuesday, Kanbe's worked with United Way to encourage people to donate their time this holiday season.

Jeff Light is the manager of volunteers at Kanbe’s Markets.

“This time of year, we have special volunteer events like this where people can give back the time that they have, the energy and the enthusiasm they have to people in need,” Light said.

The event was part of United Way Seasons of Giving. United Way and other organizations work together through the holiday season to provide opportunities for community members to get involved and see firsthand how their help impacts those in need.

“Fresh produce is a healthy option that everybody should have access to," said Hannah Boehm, director of events at United Way Kansas City. “It’s also expensive right now. It’s really important that we have organizations like Kanbe’s and all of our pantries that are making sure that these healthy options are available to everybody in our community.”

One in seven people in Kansas City lacks financial and physical access to affordable, nutritious food. Kanbe’s works with over 40 different groups — including pantries, markets and farms — to redistribute fresh produce that would have otherwise gone to a landfill.

Literacy KC is one of the groups.

“Many of our students have food insecurities, and they love that this food comes every week. It goes fast,” said Melinda Brown-Mason, ELO director of curriculum and instruction with Literacy KC.

Kanbe’s is on track this year to save over one million pounds of food, which is double what the organization did last year.

But it’s the volunteers who help make this possible.

“When I see food come in that was on its way to the landfill, and within four hours I know that it’s going to feed people instead, that makes a difference,” he said. “You have to know that in your heart when you’re volunteering here that these people know that the food that they're sorting right now, someone could be eating tonight.”

