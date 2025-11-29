'Inclement weather' forces Hallmark Christmas Experience to partially close Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People looking to have some fun Saturday in Crown Center will not be able to participate in the full Hallmark Christmas Experience due to "high winds and inclement weather," according to the event's website.

The Crown Center Square will be closed Saturday, which means the holiday light shows will not take place later that evening.

The Holiday Hallmarket and the Crown Center Ice Terrace will remain open.

Guests can also still watch live shows inside the Westin Kansas City.

The Square will reopen Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the second year of the Hallmark Christmas Experience. Last year's event coincided with the premiere of “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” a movie shot entirely in the Kansas City area featuring Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and other players.

