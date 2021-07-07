Independence City Council adds protections for sexual orientation, gender identity to ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LGBTQ+ people are now protected in Independence under an updated assault ordinance.

The Independence City Council on Monday approved the adjustment, which added sexual orientation and gender identity to its list of protected classes under Section 12.01.003 of the city’s code.

“It is important to regularly review our codes and ordinances,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a news release. “With this update, we further remind our citizens we are a welcoming community committed to protecting all of our citizens and truly an Independence for all.”

The ordinance previously only included race, ancestry, religion, color, sex, marital status, age, national origin and handicap.