Independence City Council approves first 2 bridge projects with new bond money

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County.

Six months after voters opened a new revenue stream by passing a $55 million bond issue for infrastructure improvements, the Independence City Council authorized the first two bridge replacement projects using that money.

The council voted Oct. 6 to execute construction contracts to rebuild the Kentucky Road bridge over Mill Creek, just west of Missouri 291, and the Crysler Avenue bridge over railroad tracks near West Lexington Avenue.

The bond issue also included money for sidewalk repairs near schools throughout Independence and road improvements.

While voters passed the bond related to transportation projects, they rejected two other questions, including one for construction of a new police headquarters and another for parks and recreation needs.

The council awarded Grain Valley-based Louis-Company LLC a nearly $3.6-million to rebuild both bridges.

Construction is expected to begin on both projects by the end of the year.

The city hopes to reopen the Kentucky Road bridge in the spring and the Crysler Avenue bridge next summer.

Officials pledged to rebuild 14 bridges across the city with the money, which will be paid for by a property-tax increase.

