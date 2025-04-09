Independence voters approve $55M transportation bonds; Public safety, parks & rec fall short

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence voters made their voices heard Tuesday on $197 million worth of general-obligation bonds.

Question 2, which provided $55 million for transportation-related purposes was the only one of the three bond questions to pass. Question 2 passed with nearly 61 percent of the vote.

Question 1, which provided $130 million for public safety investments, fared the worst of the three, garnering just more than 47 percent of the vote.

A majority of voters approved Question 3, which provided $12 million for parks and recreation investments. However, all three measures required just more than 57 percent of the vote, leaving Question 3 just short of the needed tally.

This was the first time in Independence’s 198-year history that the city put GO bonds on the ballot.

Question 1 focused on public safety.

It outlined using $130 million to demolish the existing Independence Police Department headquarters, build a new justice center and purchase the Jackson County Regional Animal Shelter.

Question 2 addressed infrastructure.

The $55-million bond planned to put $30 million toward a street resurfacing program, $15 million toward repairing or replacing more than a dozen bridges, and $10 million for building or fixing sidewalks around seven elementary schools.

Question 3 proposed using $12 million for the Independence Athletic Complex and historic buildings.

The athletic complex would have used $5 million to transform the complex into a sports tourism attraction with 18 synthetic-turf fields.

The remaining $7 million would have addressed deferred maintenance and other needs at various city-owned historic sites, such as the Vaile Mansion, Bingham Waggoner Estate and Truman Memorial Building.

The Independence City Council voted in December to place the three questions on the April ballot.

