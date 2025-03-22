Independence eyes lucrative future for athletic complex with bond question

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence is pitching a series of bond questions on the April ballot — including one that, if voters approve, would earmark $5 million for the Independence Athletic Complex.

“It was built in 2008-2009,” said Morris Heide, the director of Independence Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “We really haven't had a lot of investment over the last several years, so we’re talking about really upgrading, trying to maximize and bring this site to its full potential for more long-term use.”

Some city officials even envision turning the complex into a revenue-generator for Independence.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Independence to get into the youth-sports market,” Independence City Council Member Heather Wiley said. “... There are a lot of us who have had experiences as soccer moms and soccer dads who spend our weekends in Overland Park. That's where you kind of go, even if you live in eastern Jackson County, because that's where the fields are.”

One option would be to build 18 turf soccer fields, while also refurbishing the existing restrooms and concession stands. Additional facilities and parking could be added as well.

“Most of the big leagues and big tournaments take place in Overland Park, and if you're someone like me who was there during the week, you end up spending a lot of money in other parts of the metro,” Wiley said. “We would like that to happen here.”

Currently, the Independence Athletic Complex includes 17 grass fields — eight for soccer, four for football, three for softball and two for baseball. There’s also a small amphitheater, pavilion and playground.

Heide said he’d love for the 165-acre site to host regional soccer tournaments, but it would need to double the number of fields and “that would obviously mean baseball, softball and football would have to be shifted to other locations,” he said.

“We're still actually working through what the improvements would be,” Heide said. “We want to solicit input from Soccer Association (of Independence), baseball, softball and other groups that we have using the facility, so that has not been formalized at this point.”

The Soccer Association of Independence has 72 teams with 761 kids, ages 3 through high school, who play in their leagues at the complex.

“We just kicked off our 17th year here at this facility,” Soccer Association of Independence League Administrator Amy Jolley said. “... We are growing since our time here. When we started at this facility, I was looking at the numbers, we've seen a 34% increase in growth.”

With FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Kansas City next year, she expects that trend to continue.

“We're going to see a lot more growth with the World Cup coming,” Jolley said. “We definitely saw an uptick in registrations when women's soccer really took off, and having the KC Current here, so I think we're definitely going to see an increase. ... I think America is about to find out what soccer is all about here next year, so that's really exciting.”

Dreyvyn Owens and his dad, Darrian, were getting in some batting and fielding practice at one of the baseball fields Friday afternoon.

“We catch some balls, we hit and we field,” Dreyvyn said. “We do a lot of things, all right.”

It’s one of the Owens family’s favorite places to spend in Independence.

“Spring, summer, fall — we're out here, probably about once or twice a week as a family — just kind of bonding, spending time honing on our skills, the kids’ skills, having fun,” Darrian Owens said.

The Owens family also loves playing soccer, so they’re open to a range of possibilities for the Independence Athletic Complex.

“These facilities have been nice to us, but it would be a lot better to put some more money into this thing and start getting more people from the community out here,” Darrian said.

That’s the city’s goal.

“Question No. 3 — the bond, the $5 million — would really help us kind of move this facility forward for future generations,” Heide said.

That could be a home run for the Owens family and others — with one caveat.

“As long as it's open to the public and where community members can go there free and clear, without any worry, I think that would be an awesome thing,” Darrian said.

