Independence City Council calls executive session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council has called for an executive session Wednesday to review personnel matters.

The announcement comes a day after the city announced it had placed a member of the police department on paid administrative leave as part of the city’s ongoing investigation of inappropriate use of overtime.

KSHB 41 I-Team’s Jessica McMaster reported Monday the employee placed on leave is interim police chief Ken Jarnagin.

Jarnagin took over interim duties when former Chief Brad Halsey retired at the end of 2021 .

Documents obtained Monday by the KSHB 41 I-Team revealed more details surrounding the investigation underway within the department. Those documents outline that the recipient of the overtime, identified as a member of the department with the rank of Master Police Officer, took home more than $260,000 in compensation last year, making the member the highest-paid employee in the city.

Wednesday’s closed executive session is set for 5 p.m. in Conference Room D at City Hall.

