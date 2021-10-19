Independence City Council OKs funding for police, fire department equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council voted on Monday to pass an ordinance to reallocate funding received from American Rescue Plan Funding, and use it to buy equipment for the city's police and fire departments.

Funding from the Independence City Hall security and citizen interaction improvements project will be reduced to make way for the City to purchase the equipment.

Following the decision, $193,769 will be reallocated into the fire department and $156,311.70 into the police department.

The police department will use the funding to purchase sniper rifles, a K-9, detention unit cameras and a radio camera system.

The funding for the fire department will be used to purchase an aeriel fire truck which allows firefighters to access fires at higher points.

A separate ordinance also called for the reallocation of the funding for a Shot Spotter Pilot Program and a Virtra De-escalation Training Simulator for the police department. However, that ordinance failed.

In total, the city received about $20.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Funding.

