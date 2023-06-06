Independence City Council repeals years-long pit bull ban in city

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Independence City Council voted on Monday to repeal a years-long pit bull ban in the city.

During a meeting, council members heard from both supporters and opponents of a proposed ordinance that will repeal the ban that's been in effect since 2006.

Ultimately, in a 5-2 vote, the city council signed off on the new ordinance.

On May 1, the Independence City Clerk received over 610 pages of signatures that supported a petition to repeal the pit bull ban.

"It really just feels so good that we will be able to get these dogs into good homes out of the shelter right here in the community," a supporter of the repeal said. "That folks will be able to walk their dog and not be worried that someone is going to randomly report them, that the city’s going to knock on their door, that it's going to be a potential threat to remove a family member.”

In May, the council considered holding a special election to let voters decide the fate of the pit bull ban, but later decided not to.

The repeal goes into effect on Aug. 4 and the city council members will use that time to form a new ordinance.

