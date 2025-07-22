Independence city manager offered same post in Bloomington, Minnesota

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence City Manager Zach Walker has been offered the role of city manager in Bloomington, Minnesota, KSHB 41 News has learned.

Two city officials confirmed to KSHB 41 on Tuesday that Independence is aware that Walker interviewed for and was offered the job.

While Walker hasn't finalized a contract with Bloomington, nor submitted a letter of resignation, Independence officials expect that he will accept the job, according to multiple sources.

If Walker leaves, Independence officials said he would remain city manager for 60 days to smooth the transition as the search for his successor started.

Walker started his position as the city manager of Independence in October 2016.

Bloomington announced Walker as a finalist for the role on July 9, 2025. The city’s release stated the city manager will lead a staff of 650 people and a total budget of $242 million.

KSHB41 reached out to Walker, who has not yet responded to messages. The City of Independence reiterated Walker remains the city manager at this time.

