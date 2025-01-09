Independence group working around clock to keep homeless out of cold says empathy is form of donation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Community Services League, an organization offering social services to eastern Jackson County, told KSHB 41 the public can play a role in helping CSL continue efforts to keep unhoused people out of winter conditions.

“The partnership between the city and CSL and other organizations that are out there doing outreach; we’re all connected,” said Lynn Rose, CSL's chief program officer. “It’s not a one-for-all, it’s an all-for-one.”

The city of Independence announced Wednesday its decision to make an additional $25,000 contribution to CSL to fund cold weather sheltering.

CSL provided hotel and motel vouchers starting Saturday — ahead of the winter storm — and has eclipsed the previous year’s total of shelter nights provided with 350 cumulative shelter nights.

“In eastern Jackson County, there’s very limited shelter beds, so what we do is rely on hotel partners,” Rose said.

Belinda Goodwin is constantly in contact with those partners.

She does street homeless outreach for CSL — a true 24/7 job.

“I spend anywhere from eight to nine hours a day driving in my car looking for individuals,” Goodwin said.

When she’s not doing that, she’s assisting folks like Christy Giffen.

“Without the voucher, I'd be outside freezing,” Giffen said.

She’s lived outside for six years and said the winters have always been brutal.

“We have it rough,” Giffen said tearfully.

Goodwin said she works with about 100 people at a time and is at capacity for people she can help.

She’s passionate about her work because she views it as more than a job.

“We're saving lives,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin and Giffen agreed one of the most important reasons to keep people out of the cold is how dangerous it can be.

“I don't like my fingers turning purple, and I don't like my toes turning purple,” Giffen said.

Purple is no good unless she’s choosing her nail polish, something she gets to do when she has housing.

“It actually gives you a sense of feeling good about yourself because you get to sleep in a bed, you get to take a shower on a daily basis, you get to brush your teeth three times a day,” Giffen said.

Goodwin explained the "little things" aren’t so little.

“Some hot hands to keep their hands warm for eight hours, a dollar can literally do that,” Goodwin said.

CSL is asking the public to donate if they can and are willing, especially with incoming frigid temperatures.

The organization is extending its vouchers until Saturday so people like Giffen can stay out of freezing temperatures longer. But that comes at a price.

“We don't choose it. Most of us don't, but we don't give up hope,” Giffen said.

Restoring that hope takes a different kind of donation.

“Empathy,” Goodwin said. “I mean, put yourself in someone else's shoes.”

