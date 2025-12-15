Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Independence issues boil water advisory for all customers Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boil water advisory was issued Monday morning for all Independence water customers until further notice.

Customers are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for three to five minutes, then let the water cool, prior to consuming.

A city spokesperson said crews are working to restore adequate water pressure throughout the city's system.

The Independence School District sent all students home across the district due to the water issue.

The Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Independence is closed until noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

