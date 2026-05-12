Independence man, 'leader' in Boy Scout troop, sentenced for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Independence Boy Scouts of America leader has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Timothy J. Fry was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison on May 11, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Court documents reveal a federal judge ordered Fry to pay $134,500 in restitution, plus additional court costs.

Judge Stephen R. Bough also recommended Fry be designated for participation in the Sex Offender Treatment Program.

Fry was arrested by Independence police after an alert from a tipster about disturbing images on his cell phone.

Fry was originally charged with five counts of child porn in February 2024.

—