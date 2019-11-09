INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man is asking for help to recover thousands of dollars worth of stolen lawn care business equipment.

"I worked real hard every year to try and buy a new item or update my equipment every year," Roy Ross said.

Within minutes Oct. 30, thieves stole it all from outside of Ross' home.

The equipment was locked and covered. Ross even had his Ring security camera pointed at the tools, but it inexplicably went dark for an hour on the morning his livelihood disappeared.

Video shows Ross' wife, Theresa, leaving for work at 6:46 a.m. Several seconds later, the camera feed shuts off.

When the video feed returns at 7:51 a.m., Ross' truck, trailer and all of his lawn care equipment was gone.

Ring cameras belonging to neighbors in the area also turned off during the theft.

"I thought I had enough precautions to keep thieves from stealing it, and I was wrong," Ross said.

Among the tools stolen were two orange Bad Boy riding mowers, a red Bradley riding mower, a Honda push mower and a black trailer.

"This is our livelihood," Ross' wife, Theresa, said. "It affects everything. We still have to pay bills. We have to make our mortgage, like everyone else."

Ross' family has set up a GoFundMe account to help him buy new equipment, so he can continue his business.

Right now, he is using an old mower he kept in storage and borrowing equipment from other people.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.