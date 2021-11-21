Independence motorcyclist dies in crash Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a traffic crash Sunday morning that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
The crash took place around 11:15 a.m. on northbound Nolan Road just north of US 40 Highway.
The wreck took place after a 2016 Lincoln Navigator turned left in front of the motorcyclist.
The motorcycle operator was a 24-year-old female who was wearing a helmet.
She was taken to an area hospital but did not survive her injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.