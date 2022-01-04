Watch
Independence police identify victim in Thursday fatal crash

Phillip Hawkins
Stock Independence Police Cars 2
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 04, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the man who died in a crash on Thursday in Independence.

According to the Independence Police Department, the collision took place after 5 p.m. at East 32nd Street and Sterling Avenue.

33-year-old Martez Jacoway of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving south on Sterling Avenue when his truck collided with the trailer of another truck, according to a release.

Police said that Jacoway died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to IPD, the investigation is ongoing.

