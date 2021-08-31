Independence police search for missing person connected to another missing person case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for missing person Zachary Daniels, who is the boyfriend of another missing person, Lexee Beckett.

Daniels, 23, has not been in contact with his father in Texas since before July 27, and no one, to his father's knowledge, has talked to Daniels since then, according to a news release from the department. His father said Daniels usually reads his Facebook posts, but Daniels hasn't read his father's post from July 27.

IPD said there is possible drug activity involved in Daniels' disappearance.

Daniels's father contacted IPD when he learned about Beckett's disappearance. Beckett, 26, has not been in contact with her family since Aug. 12.

Daniels is 6' and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Daniels or Beckett should contact the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300 or IPD tips at 816-325-7777.