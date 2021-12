KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has requested help locating a missing woman.

Paula Clark, 68, was last seen Nov. 27 at Centerpoint Hospital.

Clark is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to family members, Clark is homeless and has medical problems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD at 816-325-7300 or through email at leads@indepmo.org referencing case number 21-79122.