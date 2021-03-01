Menu

Independence police seek help to locate missing teen

16-year-old may be headed to Texas
Submitted
Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena, 16
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:11:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police have issued a Missing Endangered Teen bulletin.

Levis Marisol Urbina-Cartagena, 16, was reported missing by her family Sunday night around 10 p.m., according to police.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. at the family’s residence in the 11600 block of East 24th Street South in Independence.

Urbina-Cartagena is believed to be with Jose Miguel Martinez-Hernandez, 26, and they may be headed to Texas together in an unknown vehicle. Martinez-Hernandez is a native of Honduras.

Urbina-Cartagena is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

