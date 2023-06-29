Independence program to pick up litter, lift up people showing success

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A lot has changed in 90 days Marquita James. The once houseless person has a roof over her head, she has a job and she has newfound confidence.

“They took us in and gave us the opportunity, put trust in us,” she said. “I can’t explain it, it’s amazing.”

James, 24, is part of the Independence TOGETHER program.

In March, the city of Independence, Missouri, committed $100,000 in CARES Act funds to launch a roadside litter program.

Community Services Leagues, an Independence nonprofit, oversees and manages the program.

More than beautifying the city streets, the program employs people who’ve experienced unstable housing. People like James, who admitted to being unhoused for more than one year.

“It’s always amazing that they [Community Services League] gives you the hope that they give you because you could end up down in the situation where you didn’t know what was next,” James said.

Next, she hopes to buy a car. Then she’ll get a new job, maybe working for the city or state, possibly even earning a CDL to drive trucks for a living.

Greg Alexander is already on to the next step in his career. Like James, Alexander started with Independence TOGETHER the day it launched.

After two months, he had developed enough stability to branch out. He now works for Earthwise Windows and Doors in Kansas City, Missouri, where he earns more money and works more hours.

“I’m just telling you, sky’s the limit. I’m going to keep pushing. I’m all about positivity. I don’t have time for the negative,” Alexander said.

Earthwise makes it a priority to hire second chance employees. Alexander’s hire is already paying off. He earned Employee Champion of the Week honors earlier in the month. He’s now four months sober and reconnecting with his daughters.

“So many great things have happened in four months,” he said. “I know it’s cliché, but if you do the right things, good things happen.”

TOGETHER is an acronym for "Together Opportunities Grow Everyone To Help Empower Resiliency."

Current funding for the program will keep it operational until the end of September. The city and Community Services League are looking at options to continue funding the program.

Kansas City, Missouri, launched a similar program in 2022 called Clean Up KC which has seen success.

