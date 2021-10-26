Independence raises awareness over PTSD after firefighter death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the death of firefighter Chad Sappenfield Monday, the city of Independence has sent a release raising awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

When Sappenfield's death was first announced, the cause of death was not mentioned. Now, Fire Chief Doug Short says he died by suicide — and it's an opportunity to talk about the mental health ramifications of PTSD.

“The Independence Fire Department and the family of Fire Equipment Operator/Paramedic Chad Sappenfield would like to raise awareness to Chad’s battle with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and his tragic death by suicide," Short said in the release.

PTSD is a condition resulting from the experience of traumatic events. It can result in multiple different symptoms, including intrusive memories and depression.

"Chad committed his life to the service of his country and community. He served in the United States Army from 2003 to 2006, with a deployment to Iraq and then with the Independence Fire Department from 2008 to present as a firefighter/paramedic and fire equipment operator," the release said. "Throughout his career, Chad was exposed to many traumatic events first-hand."

PTSD has become associated with veterans and first responders because of the traumatic events they are often exposed to.

"Chad had recognized and accepted over the past few years he was suffering from PTSD. Chad took appropriate steps to begin his treatment and became a strong advocate for both veterans’ groups and his Fire Service family to learn more about PTSD and encouraged them to not be afraid to seek help when they needed it," the release said. "Unfortunately, while Chad was not able to fully overcome his illness, it is vital for everyone to understand it is important to seek help, seek treatment, and continue treatment. Just know, that PTSD is just like any other illness, sometimes we can’t overcome it, but never give up hope, and always work to persevere!”

The release pointed others who may be suffering from PTSD to a crisis hotline at 888-279-8188, and a local organization, the Battle Within, that provides mental health services to first responders.