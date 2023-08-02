Independence School District asking for levy changes on Aug. 8 ballot

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence School District is asking voters during an Aug. 8 election to allow the board to increase the district's operating tax levy, with plans to decrease its debt levy.

“We are trying to really do two things,” said Dr. Dale Herl, superintendent for the Independence School District. “One, we want to provide raises for our employees, but then we also want to provide taxpayer relief, because of the assessed valuation situation.”

The full ballot language spelled out the how the languages differs slightly from the district’s plan.

If the measure passes, the Independence School District Board of Education will not increase by the maximum of 20 cents, but instead will only increase the Operating Levy 8 cents. The district will lower the Debt Service Levy 40 cents, compared to the listed 30 cents.

If the measure passes, it will be an overall decrease of 32 cents.

As teachers planned to head back to their classrooms for the district’s first four-day school week, the anticipation continues for the tax levy question.

“This feels like there’s new opportunity here,” said Jenifer Barnett, an instructional teacher in the district. “We have the four-day week. You kind of feel this excitement when you step into buildings or talk to teachers.”

Any potential raises from the levy changes wouldn’t come until next school year, but would impact all staff. That includes bus mechanic Danny Davidson.

“I’d love that. We’d all love that. I think it’s helping us be competitive within the county,” Davidson said. “I could provide for my family a little better you know, put a little bit more in my savings account for my grandson.”

The district created an FAQ page for voters before they head to the polls.

