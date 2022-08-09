Independence School District responds to family's concerns over new school bus routes

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — On Friday, KSHB 41 News reported on the Independence School District making changes to its bus routes stemming from what the district is describing as a bus driver shortage.

Since then, KSHB 41 News spoke with Allen Hollar, who is concerned about the new route and its location.

"I’m concerned about my daughter safety getting to and from school,” Hollar said.

Hollar became worried about his daughter Grace, after seeing KSHB 41's initial report regarding an email from the Independence School District about the changes.

Hollar and his family live less than a mile from Van Horn High School, where Grace is set to begin her sophomore year.

Allen created a walk path, as the district recommended in their updated information regarding bus routes , showing where Grace would have to cross Highway 24 in order to get to a sidewalk.

“24 highway is a really busy intersection and she would have to cross over the road to get to her school,” Hollar said. "24 through here is supposed to be 35-miles-per hour, everyone drives 55-50.”

In the mean time, 15-year-old Grace has her own concerns about the new route.

"You hear people yelling, you see people walking down the street with weird clothing, no clothing, its really weird,” Grace said. ”It’s not smart, it's poorly communicated.”

On Monday, KSHB 41 News reached out to the Independence School District regarding Hollar and Grace's concerns.

The district responded, but certain private information regarding Grace's distance from school we could not share. However, the statement reads in part.

Students have not yet received bus passes for the school year. Because of where Grace Ribbey lives, she actually will have bus transportation service. This was never going to change. Grace Ribbey and her parents/guardians did not receive the communication about her bus route being eliminated because she was not on that list."There is no safe walkway for her, so her transportation service was never in jeopardy of being eliminated. This is the same safety policy that applies to all students, and that has not changed with the extension of our walk boundary. Megan Murphy, spokeswoman with Independence School District

However, after receiving a notice from the Independent School District, we did inform Hollar and Grace of this update from the district.

The family says they are happy Grace will not have to walk, but they are disheartened that information about their specific route was not clearly communicated from the beginning.

—